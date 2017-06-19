Convictions for police officer defendants rare
That's not the case anymore, he said, due to the dozens of cases of officer-involved shootings and alleged police brutality making national headlines. Now, he said, children in the black community are scared of police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hannah baird
|Sat
|Guest
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC