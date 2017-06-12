Columbus to Oxford: 'Desperation Road...

Columbus to Oxford: 'Desperation Road' writer makes a new home

After 10 years in Columbus, where Michael Farris Smith released his first three books, the author and his family are starting a new chapter in Oxford. Photo by: Luisa Porter for Catfish Alley The blue Victorian house near the heart of downtown Columbus has new occupants.

