Columbus summer job program to start Tuesday

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The city of Columbus' summer job program will begin Tuesday, three weeks later than normal and after a mad scramble to put the program together. "Yeah, it's been pretty crazy," said George Irby, the administrator of the city's summer jobs program, which began 24 years ago, but seemed destined to end this spring.

