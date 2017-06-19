Columbus police nab one suspect, search for another in Saturday armed robbery

A man reported that as he was getting out of his vehicle to enter his home on 19th Street North at about 3:45 a.m., two black men, both armed with handguns, approached him and demanded money, according to Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and several items from the victim's vehicle before demanding the victim go into his house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.