Columbus man behind bars after weekend shooting

Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Hiraschio Doss, 25, of 402 Burgundy Drive, at Seventh Street North Wednesday, two days after Doss allegedly opened fire in a north Columbus neighborhood, according to a press release from Columbus Police Department. Police said Doss took shots at a romantic partner during a domestic disturbance, and several of the shots hit the house next door, where three people were staying.

