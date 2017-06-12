Columbus man arrested for embezzlement
Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested Sidney White, 36, of 1511 12th Ave. N., Tuesday after the owner of Mid-South Signs, where White works, reported suspicious usages on the company's Shell Fuel Card. White allegedly used the card for gas filling up unauthorized vehicles, according to Lowndes County Justice Court documents.
Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
