Columbus man arrested for embezzlement

Columbus man arrested for embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested Sidney White, 36, of 1511 12th Ave. N., Tuesday after the owner of Mid-South Signs, where White works, reported suspicious usages on the company's Shell Fuel Card. White allegedly used the card for gas filling up unauthorized vehicles, according to Lowndes County Justice Court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May 26 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May '17 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May '17 Equal 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC