City construction projects progressing
Construction for Phase 1 of the Sen. Terry Brown Memorial Amphitheater on The Island is nearly complete. Official say the $3.2 million project will be finished by the end of July with a ribbon-cutting possible in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Hannah baird
|Jun 24
|Guest
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC