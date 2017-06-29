Business brief: Oberschmidt elected
Aaron Oberschmidt of Columbus has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers , a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association. MYB conducts programs around the state on personal finance and promotes banker leadership development and involvement in industry affairs.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Hannah baird
|Jun 24
|Guest
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
