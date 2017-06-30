Big Cat is on the Prowl - Caterpillar...

Big Cat is on the Prowl - Caterpillar rental expansion into...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

By NASH NUNNERY Levi Johnson has found nirvana. A small-scale general contractor in rural Lowndes County, Johnson used to turn down more jobs than he could count simply because he lacked the right equipment in his tiny workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Sat Jamie 478
Hannah baird Jun 24 Guest 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May '17 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May '17 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May '17 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May '17 exMississippi 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC