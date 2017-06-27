Better together: Grandmother and granddaughter team up and carry on tradition
Homemade ice cream is a popular dessert for the Fourth of July. Kate Scott Gee, left, and her grandmother, Fran Brown, taste the rewards of a practice run June 21. The recipe they used for frozen boiled custard is one handed down by Brown's grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Hannah baird
|Jun 24
|Guest
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May '17
|exMississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC