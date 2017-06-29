Becoming self-sufficient: New bank in Caledonia latest piece in decades of growth
Andy Johnson, president of the Caledonia branch of Bank of Vernon, welcomes guests on Wednesday to the grand opening of the branch on Wolfe Road. The branch is the first bank located in the town since 2006.
