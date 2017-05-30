Anonymous donor's $35,000 gift gives ...

Anonymous donor's $35,000 gift gives Columbus summer jobs program new life

A day after city of Columbus officials confirmed a lack of funding would mean no summer jobs program this year, an anonymous donor has stepped forward to provide the $35,000 needed to fund the program as program officials scramble to get the program off the ground. "I had done an interview with WCBI and right after it was over, I got a text from someone saying they wanted to donate the $35,000 we weren't going to get from the state," Irby said.

