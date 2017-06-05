An educator's stories make 'impossibl...

An educator's stories make 'impossible' seem possible

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Jim Hunt and his wife Jane, center, present copies of Hunt's just-printed book, "The Impossible Dream of Dr. James W. Hunt," to the Rev. Tony Proctor, left, and Betty Thornbrough, both of First United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09) May 26 exMississippi 8
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC