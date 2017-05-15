Wife of clinic doctor indicted in $13...

Wife of clinic doctor indicted in $13M fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Robin Lowry, 49, is accused of being part of a multi-faceted scheme in which Global Compounding Pharmacy, an Alabama-based pharmaceutical company she worked for, defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and one of its prescription drug administrators out of more than $13 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama. Lowry is a former employee of both Alabama-based pharmaceutical company Global Compounding Pharmacy and Columbus-based medical clinic owned by her husband, Dr. Slater Lowry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
patrycja clark 9 hr Superman 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC