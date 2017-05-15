Wife of clinic doctor indicted in $13M fraud

Robin Lowry, 49, is accused of being part of a multi-faceted scheme in which Global Compounding Pharmacy, an Alabama-based pharmaceutical company she worked for, defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and one of its prescription drug administrators out of more than $13 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama. Lowry is a former employee of both Alabama-based pharmaceutical company Global Compounding Pharmacy and Columbus-based medical clinic owned by her husband, Dr. Slater Lowry.

