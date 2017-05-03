Ward 4 and 5 candidates discuss their...

Ward 4 and 5 candidates discuss their positions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A handful of candidates running for Ward 4 and Ward 5 council positions attended a what will most likely be the last of multiple forums held before the municipal primary elections Tuesday. The Southside-Downtown neighborhood group hosted the event at Elks Lodge downtown, and had a sparse attendance of about 20 audience members, which organizers Julie Parker and Qua Austin blamed on the bad weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... Tue Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11) Apr 21 Confused 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC