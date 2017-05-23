Walking with purpose: Recent college ...

Walking with purpose: Recent college graduate traverses Golden Triangle on cross country trek

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Marshall Hardee, 22, walks along Highway 82 between Starkville and Columbus Friday on his journey across the United States on foot. He started in San Diego in February and is making his way to his home state of South Carolina, raising money for charity along the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 18 hr Politicking 2
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
patrycja clark May 16 Superman 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC