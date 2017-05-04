The Sherman Business Report: Tipp Topp Wings & BBQ opening next week
The former home of Pig Out and Danny's Southern Diner, 512 Alabama St., will soon host a new barbecue and wing restaurant. Timothy Topps, owner of the Taste of Columbus at 201-D Alabama St., is moving Tipp Topp Wings & BBQ into the vacant building.
