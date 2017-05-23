The Sherman Business Report: Super Sonic Car Wash expanding to East Columbus

Super Sonic Car Wash bought Mr. Bubbles locations in North Columbus and Starkville in 2016 which have served the Golden Triangle since 2007. Since then, plans were announced by the business to expand coverage in Columbus with an east side location coming Nov. 1. The new location will be at 234 and 236 Alabama St. on an one-acre lot across the street from Sunflower's East Columbus location.

