Summer slide: Ah, summer -- but it can be a brain drain, too. What to do?
From left, Carmen Williams, Marissa Collins and Delonte Coleman Jr., all 7 years old, compare some of their favorite books Thursday at Joe Cook Fine Arts Magnet School in Columbus. While school is out for summer, reading is a frontline defense against "summer slide" - the loss of literacy and academic gains made the previous school year.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|2 hr
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
