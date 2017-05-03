Smith breezes to primary victory
Mayor Robert Smith hugs citizens after viewing the results at the Municipal Complex Tuesday night. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Mayor Robert Smith, after a contentious and at times confrontational campaign, easily dispatched Democratic challengers Carl Lee and Selvain McQueen in Tuesday's primary election.
