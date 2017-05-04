Photos: National Day of Prayer
Jennifer Stephenson and Cherry Williams, right, sing in the Frank P. Phillips YMCA gym during the National Day of Prayer event in Columbus on Thursday. "We came here because we love the Lord and prayer," Williams said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Apr 21
|Confused
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC