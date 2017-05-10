Murder suspect indicted for November ...

Murder suspect indicted for November stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Murder suspect Barry Boozer, 41, has been indicted by a grand jury for a November 2016 stabbing death at a local motel. Columbus police arrested Boozer after he was accused of stabbing 34-year-old Robert Elliott Thomas at America's Best Value Inn on Highway 45 on Nov. 7. The two men had apparently been in an altercation when Boozer allegedly stabbed Thomas multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC