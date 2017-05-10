Murder suspect indicted for November stabbing

Murder suspect Barry Boozer, 41, has been indicted by a grand jury for a November 2016 stabbing death at a local motel. Columbus police arrested Boozer after he was accused of stabbing 34-year-old Robert Elliott Thomas at America's Best Value Inn on Highway 45 on Nov. 7. The two men had apparently been in an altercation when Boozer allegedly stabbed Thomas multiple times.

