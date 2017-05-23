Murder suspect arrested in 20-year-ol...

Murder suspect arrested in 20-year-old Columbus cold case

An arrest was made this week that could help close the book on a 20-year-old unsolved murder in Columbus. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department, along with other agencies from the state and region, said David Solomon Murray, II, 52, was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force in Jackson in connection with the murder of 78-year-old Mack Fowler in 1996.

