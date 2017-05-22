MSMS students win scholarships to study Russian abroad
Hillary Gerber of Columbus, left, and Sydney "Sam" Matrisciano of Winona will study Russian in the former Soviet Union this summer. Both are students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|Sat
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC