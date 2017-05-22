Moore, Spruill both seek ballot box e...

Moore, Spruill both seek ballot box examinations

Mayoral candidate Johnny Moore and Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill have both filed requests with the Oktibbeha County Democratic Party to review the results of last week's runoff election. The two campaigns are seeking full examinations of the ballot boxes from the city's seven wards this week.

