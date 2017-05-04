Man implicated in two shootings goes to trial
At least one murder suspect and one aggravated assault suspect also accused of murder are set to go before juries in Lowndes County Circuit Court's next session which starts Monday. Kirby Erby, 23, of 39 Christopher Drive, is due to stand trial next week for two counts of aggravated assault.
