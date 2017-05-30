Man accused of stealing meat from Sunflower found not guilty
A Lowndes County Circuit Court jury on Tuesday acquitted a Columbus man accused of stuffing meat down his pants at a grocery store and trying to run away. Reginald Wilkins, of 826 14th St. N., was arrested in September for the alleged robbery at Sunflower Grocery Store on Military Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force (Mar '09)
|May 26
|exMississippi
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC