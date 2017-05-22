Local reps respond to colleague's lyn...

Local reps respond to colleague's lynching post

23 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Local legislators on both sides of the aisle are criticizing a colleague's recent Facebook post about the removal of Confederate statues in New Orleans. District 46 Rep. Karl Oliver , posted on Saturday night that Louisiana leadership should be "lynched" for the decision to remove the statues.

