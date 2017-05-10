Hamilton man arrested for Columbus ro...

Hamilton man arrested for Columbus robbery

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Calvin Justin Brewer, 30, of 40145 Seely Road, allegedly robbed the Creekstone Chevron store on Highway 45 in April, according to a press release from Columbus Police Department. On April 29, just after noon, Brewer entered the store where he walked behind the counter and showed a gun.

