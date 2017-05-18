Former Belk employee gets five years ...

Former Belk employee gets five years house arrest for embezzlement

Rosemarie Elizabeth Prater, 36, of Columbus, was arrested in January after she was accused of embezzling about $45,000 from Belk department store in Columbus when she worked there in 2015. This week she pleaded guilty to the charge in Lowndes County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections to be served through five years of house arrest.

