Ex-employee threatens shooting at Zaxby's
Columbus police are investigating a Thursday night incident when a former employee of Zaxby's on Highway 45 allegedly called in a threat to come to the restaurant and shoot her former coworkers. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Columbus police expect to soon arrest a disgruntled former employee of Zaxby's for calling in a threat of violence to the fast food restaurant Thursday night.
