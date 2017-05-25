Ex-employee threatens shooting at Zax...

Ex-employee threatens shooting at Zaxby's

Columbus police are investigating a Thursday night incident when a former employee of Zaxby's on Highway 45 allegedly called in a threat to come to the restaurant and shoot her former coworkers. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Columbus police expect to soon arrest a disgruntled former employee of Zaxby's for calling in a threat of violence to the fast food restaurant Thursday night.

