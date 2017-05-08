Deputies follow assault suspect to Al...

Deputies follow assault suspect to Alabama and back

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office followed an assault suspect to Alabama -- and back -- Sunday night in a car chase which at points got up to about 80 miles per hour. The chase began at about 7:40 p.m. when E-911 dispatchers received a call about a domestic dispute at the Motel 6 on Highway 45 during which Michael Taylor, 44, of Mason Road, allegedly threatened to slit someone's throat.

