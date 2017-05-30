Defendant shows up to court high

A woman accused of threatening to blow up the Columbus office of the Department of Human Services had her trial continued after she showed up at court Monday drunk and high, officials said. Roschell Cotton, 39, of 214 Taylor St., faced trial for charges of simple assault on a public servant and making a false bomb report when she arrived to Lowndes County Circuit Court Monday under the influence of marijuana, methamphetamines and alcohol, according to court files.

