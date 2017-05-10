CPD arrests 5 in Golden Triangle "burglary ring"
The Columbus Police Department arrested five people from West Point on Tuesday suspected in a string of burglaries across the Golden Triangle. CPD received a report of a burglary in progress around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sierra Court in Columbus.
