Councilman invokes race in campaign l...

Councilman invokes race in campaign letter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A Columbus councilman is standing by his decision to mail out campaign material that openly invokes race as an issue for this year's municipal elections. Charlie Box, a Republican seeking his third term as Ward 3 councilman, confirmed to The Dispatch he mailed the letter last week to as many as 700 of his "supporters."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
patrycja clark May 16 Superman 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC