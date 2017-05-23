Columbus police make arrest in 20-yea...

Columbus police make arrest in 20-year-old murder case

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a more than 20-year-old capital murder case, city officials confirmed today. The man arrested is in Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection with the July 2016 murder of 78-year-old Mack Fowler, who was stabbed to death in his home.

Columbus, MS

