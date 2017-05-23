Columbus police make arrest in 20-year-old murder case
Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a more than 20-year-old capital murder case, city officials confirmed today. The man arrested is in Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection with the July 2016 murder of 78-year-old Mack Fowler, who was stabbed to death in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|18 hr
|Politicking
|2
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC