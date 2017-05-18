Columbus man jailed for aggravated assault
Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested Willie Foxx, 28, of Columbus, and charged him with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at an acquaintance on March 5, according to a CPD press release. The unidentified victim was visiting his children at Foxx's residence when he and Foxx began arguing.
