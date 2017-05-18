Coding academy starting in September

Smart Lab Facilitator Deidre Johnson teaches block coding to freshmen Chelsea Shanks, Nyshun Lang and Alexis Dora at Columbus High School on Wednesday. A new program funded through Innovate Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority will soon offer high school graduates in Columbus who aren't attending college to learn coding as a vocational skill.

