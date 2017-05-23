CMSD renews Ecco Ride contract for five new buses
In a special-called board of trustees meeting Wednesday morning, lasting less than 10 minutes, the Columbus Municipal School District voted unanimously to extend its contract with the private transportation company Ecco Ride. The roughly $2 million contract will result in leasing five new school buses this year from Ecco Ride, in addition to 10 new buses the district expects to receive through Mississippi's Master Lease Purchase Program.
