CMSD renews Ecco Ride contract for fi...

CMSD renews Ecco Ride contract for five new buses

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In a special-called board of trustees meeting Wednesday morning, lasting less than 10 minutes, the Columbus Municipal School District voted unanimously to extend its contract with the private transportation company Ecco Ride. The roughly $2 million contract will result in leasing five new school buses this year from Ecco Ride, in addition to 10 new buses the district expects to receive through Mississippi's Master Lease Purchase Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 21 hr Research 3
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
patrycja clark May 16 Superman 1
1960 (Mar '16) May 13 exMississippi 3
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC