Celebrating a legacy of emancipation, racial cooperation
Carey Williams and Angella Osinde confer with MSMS African American history teacher Chuck Yarborough at the dress rehearsal for the Eighth of May Emancipation day celebration at Sandfield Cemetery Monday. Patterson and Osinde are both MSMS students with performances in the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|3 hr
|Indigent Care
|1
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC