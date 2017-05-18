Boykin trial moved to Walthall County
Canyon Boykin's trial is set to begin exactly two years to the day after he shot and killed Ricky Ball in Columbus. Boykin, a former Columbus police officer, will be tried for manslaughter in Walthall County in south Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|6 hr
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC