Bolton Takes the Title at Columbus Pool
Brandon Bolton won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Mississippi Division tournament, held May 13th on the Columbus Pool. Running out of Columbus Marina in Columbus, Mississippi the West Point angler caught five bass weighing 16.02 pounds anchored by a 6.33 pound fish.
