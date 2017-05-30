Accused child abuser held without bond
A Columbus man charged with felony child abuse has been denied bond because of a Mississippi Department of Corrections hold. Columbus police arrested Brandon Windham, 31, on an outstanding warrant for allegedly locking a disabled child, between ages 6 and 10, in a vehicle for as long as 20 minutes May 16. The temperature neared 90 degrees the day of the incident, according to police, but the child was not seriously injured.
