Accused child abuser held without bond

A Columbus man charged with felony child abuse has been denied bond because of a Mississippi Department of Corrections hold. Columbus police arrested Brandon Windham, 31, on an outstanding warrant for allegedly locking a disabled child, between ages 6 and 10, in a vehicle for as long as 20 minutes May 16. The temperature neared 90 degrees the day of the incident, according to police, but the child was not seriously injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.