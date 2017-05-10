A May tradition: Final preparations underway for Friday's May Luncheon and Bake Sale

Helen Pridmore, left, and daughter Chase Pridmore work together Monday with a pound cake recipe they'll use to make desserts for the annual May Luncheon and Bake Sale at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, set for Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A spring tradition in Columbus, the community-wide event features chicken salad plates and barbecue plates. Dine-in or takeout is available.

