A family remembers 'Willie Hoop': For a week George Cotton's family...
George Cotton's sisters, Jeanette Cotton, left, and Lillie Cotton, right, hold his favorite hat in front of their mother, Julia Cotton Williams in Williams' living room Friday. George Cotton's body was found in Luxapalila Creek last week after he drowned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|Sat
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|1960 (Mar '16)
|May 13
|exMississippi
|3
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC