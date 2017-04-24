Voice of the people: Diane Ford and Trudy Gildea
The Columbus Suzuki String Program thanks the generous supporters of our Advanced Ensemble's upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall on June 23, 2017. Please join us for a free Carnegie Benefit Concert featuring our entire Suzuki program on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in downtown Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Fri
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Apr 21
|Confused
|2
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC