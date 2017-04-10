Thompson blasts Trump budget proposal
U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson speaks during a county supervisors minority caucus meeting at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus on Wednesday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff U.S. Rep Bennie Thompson unleashed a sharp critique of President Donald Trump's policies and administration during an address to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors' Minority Caucus on Wednesday morning at the Trotter Convention Center.
