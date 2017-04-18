The Sherman Business Report: Jerry's Music in Columbus moved
Previously located at 2006 Hwy. 45. N., the local music store has relocated to the former home of Northside Package Store at 2000 Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misty hamilton
|Tue
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Apr 10
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC