Tasty 'reading': Library's Edible Book Festival starts a delicious tradition

Melody Vydas puts the finishing touches on her "Catcher in the Rye" entry in the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library's inaugural Edible Book Festival April 13. Library archivist Mona Vance-Ali is in the background. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff Willa Savelle of Columbus studies Rachel Pitman's Edible Book Festival entry, "The Hobbit."

