Supes: E-911 dispatchers must sign memorandum or be fired
Four Lowndes County E-911 dispatchers have an ultimatum to sign a memorandum, acknowledging they will not skip out on work, or face termination. County supervisors discussed firing several dispatchers this week after six called in sick on April 10 and 11. The board on Tuesday tasked Sheriff Mike Arledge and his department to conduct interviews with the dispatchers.
